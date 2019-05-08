An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly hit an officer and bit a nurse.
Elizabeth Svetlana Price, 28, was at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center when she attempted to leave after being placed on a mental hold. According to the probable cause affidavit, Price punched one of the nurses in the chest and kicked her in the legs.
The report states Price bit another nurse on the leg and scratched a police officer on the arm hard enough to draw blood. A responding officer observed the officer bleeding and saw red marks on the leg of the nurse who was bitten.
The officer placed a spit mask over Price to stop her from biting anyone else and took her to Bonneville County Jail.
Price was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bond was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 17 in Bonneville County Courthouse.