For Sheriff-elect Samuel Hulse, his career in law enforcement began with a desire relatable to anyone deciding what to do with his life.
“I wanted a job that I felt mattered,” Hulse said in an interview with the Post Register. “I didn’t want it to be just a job.”
The incoming sheriff will begin heading the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 11. Hulse ran for and won election after his predecessor, Sheriff Paul Wilde, announced his retirement after 13 years as sheriff.
Hulse was elected Nov. 3 after previously winning the primary election against two other candidates for sheriff. He has been with the sheriff’s office since 1999.
His law enforcement career began in 1991 when he joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. He later moved on to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office where he was a deputy sheriff in an office with only two law enforcement officers.
His time in one of Idaho’s smallest counties helped Hulse learn management skills that would help him when he was hired by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and moved up the ranks to captain.
Wilde, who has worked at the sheriff’s office since 1976, was there when Hulse started as a deputy and watched him grow into his role. He watched Hulse move from patrol to investigating narcotics, to leadership roles as sergeant and lieutenant, and relied on his friend’s assistance when he took over the sheriff’s office in 2007.
“Sam has been with me all the time I have been sheriff,” Wilde said. He endorsed Hulse for sheriff after announcing his own retirement. “I believe he will be there for the community.”
In his time at the sheriff’s office, Hulse said Idaho Falls grew into a regional hub, citing the past five years as a particularly fast-paced period of growth.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office receives about 50,000 calls a year, a sharp contrast from when the county had fewer residents. In 2000, a year after Hulse started with the sheriff’s office, Bonneville County had 82,522 residents. In 2019, it was estimated at 119,062.
That increase in population combined with a decrease in state funding for mental health services has also impacted the nature of many of the calls deputies encounter. In the past decade, Hulse has established himself as the region’s law enforcement leader in training officers to deal with the mentally ill. He helped initiate Bonneville County’s Crisis Intervention Training, a tool cops use when traditional tactics don’t work.
In 2014, Hulse supported the development of the Behavioral Health Community Crisis Center in Idaho Falls. The center provides treatment options in mental health and/or drug use emergencies.
The crisis center provided law enforcement in eastern Idaho an option in such situations besides taking the individual to jail or a hospital, provided the person goes to the center voluntarily.
“It will give better options for the person in crisis and for the police,” Hulse said in 2014 before the center opened. “Hopefully, a strong assessment and referral can break down the revolving-door program we have right now.”
During his campaign for sheriff, Hulse positioned himself as a continuation of the standard set by Wilde who could meet the demands of changing times for the sheriff’s office. He noted the sheriff’s office has seen an increase in theft cases in Idaho Falls, and has had to adjust to the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
“None of us have had to experience this before,” Hulse said.
As he prepares for his new role, Hulse said it was often the little things that stuck out to him that often don’t make the news, rather than any major case or incident. Moments when he was able to help someone and felt appreciated by the community affirmed his choice of career.
“As a sheriff’s office, we feel the support of this community,” Hulse said. “I’m thankful that we work for a community that supports us.”