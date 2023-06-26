Hernandez
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with three felony counts of raping a 16 or 17-year-old female victim.
Juan Manuel Hernandez, 33, is accused of raping the minor on Feb. 20, March 7 and May 9.
The victim’s mother reported to police that her daughter was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim testified “in a forensic interview … that she had been sneaking out of her house to meet with a male nicknamed ‘bestie.’”
The girl granted permission for law enforcement to search her cellphone. The victim, on her phone, had documented having sex with Hernandez on six separate occasions between February and May.
On May 19, in a police interview, Hernandez admitted to having sex with the teen at least two times. He later said that “he didn’t keep track,” admitting he violated the law more than twice.
Hernandez appeared before 7th Judicial District Magistrate Judge Brendon Taylor on June 16. His bond was set at $100,000.
Each felony count faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison, a $50,000 fine and restitution.
A preliminary hearing will be held at 1 p.m. June 30 before Judge Wiley R. Dennert to determine whether there is probable cause that a crime was committed.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.