An Idaho Falls man who was already facing child enticement charges has now been charged with lewd conduct with a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jaime Campos, 25, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl multiple times between January and July.
Campos was previously charged with enticement after police discovered messages between him and the victim in which he asked her to perform sex acts.
The probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Campos states the victim did an interview at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center around the time Campos was charged, reporting the sexual abuse.
The victim told police of two incidents, one which reportedly occurred in a bedroom, and another in a car in a church parking lot. The victim's parents told police they believe there were more than two incidents of sexual assault.
Police also found sexual messages Campos had sent the victim in which he discussed them having previously had sex. Campos also reportedly indicated in the messages that he was aware he could be in legal trouble if the sexual assaults were uncovered.
In one message, Campos reportedly apologized to the victim and told her he was going to turn himself in.
"I'm going to turn myself in right now because I know I'm probably going to be (expletive) now for hurting you," Campos reportedly wrote in a message to the victim.
The affidavit states the victim was later found to have become pregnant.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Campos and the victim, and his bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 20, in Bonneville County Court. A preliminary hearing for the previous enticement charges is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.