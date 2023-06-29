A 50-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to four months of home detention, followed by three years of probation, for dealing firearms without a license.
Travis Johnson also was fined $55,000.
A United States Attorney’s Office — District of Idaho news release said Johnson’s sentencing was one of several in the past week for firearms offenses and related drug trafficking offenses. The investigations are all part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is a key component of the Department of Justice violent crime reduction strategy, the release said.
According to court records, between Nov. 21, 2020, to June 7, 2021, Johnson sold approximately 15 firearms to another person. Approximately five of those firearms were ordered by that individual and Johnson thereafter purchased and resold them to this customer. Johnson isn’t a licensed firearms dealer and admitted knowing his conduct was unlawful, the release said. One of the guns Johnson sold was recovered in Los Angeles, less than two months after its purchase, and seized as part of an investigation of criminal activity.
The news release detailed eight cases. Johnson’s was the only one from eastern Idaho.
The cases were investigated by various law enforcement agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Land Management, as well as other federal, state, and local partners.
“In almost every case highlighted here the individual knew that they were not supposed to possess firearms,” ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson said in the release. “Further, some of these individuals were dealing in firearms illegally, and in one case it led to the murder of a police officer. We will never stop investigating those who are illegally possessing or illegally selling firearms.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.