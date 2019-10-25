On Friday, October 18th Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a suicidal male with a firearm. During the course of the call, the male displayed a handgun pointed in the direction of responding officers and discharged the firearm from inside his vehicle. Three Idaho Falls Police Officers responding on the call fired their weapons into the vehicle. None of the officers sustained any physical injuries. Idaho Falls Police Officers immediately attempted life saving measures on the male until EMS personnel arrived. The male was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Prior to this point the Idaho Falls Police Department has not released or confirmed the deceased man's identity at the request of his family.
The male individual involved is Malachi Crane, a 29 year old resident of Idaho Falls.
Six Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to this call. Three Idaho Falls Police Officers discharged their weapons into the vehicle. Those three officers include Sergeant Jed Lewis, Officer Corey Sato, and Officer Stetson Belnap.
Sergeant Jed Lewis has been a police officer for a combined total of 20 years, including nine years with the Idaho Falls Police Department. Sgt. Lewis is a K9 handler and was promoted to Sergeant in 2017. Sgt. Lewis is an Idaho POST Master Defensive Tactics instructor, Certified General Topics Instructor, High Liability Firearms Instructor, High Liability Defensive Tactics Instructor and has held a Crisis Intervention certification for six years. Sgt. Lewis is also a veteran and served eight years with the United States Marine Corp and five years with the United States Army National Guard, and has received numerous awards for his service. Officer Stetson Belnap joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 2015. Officer Corey Sato has been a police officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department since 2016. Prior to joining IFPD, Officer Sato served in the United States Army for 13 years and has also received numerous awards for his service.
Multiple officers responding were wearing and had activated their body cameras during the incident. Patrol vehicles equipped with dashboard cameras were also being utilized during the incident.
As is standard procedure for any officer involved shooting in the region, the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team in currently investigating this incident. Multiple law enforcement agencies in the region are participating in the investigation, which is being led by the Idaho State Police.
The names of the officers involved has been withheld until now to allow investigators time to conduct necessary interviews with each of the officers. The officers are currently on paid administrative leave and will remain so until the SICI Team's Investigation is completed. This is standard procedure for any event officer involved shooting.
The investigation being conducted by the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team is ongoing, and as such no further information will be available until their investigation has concluded. The Idaho Falls Police Department is committed to ensuring the public is aware of major police incidents, including officer involved shootings. At the conclusion of the SICI Team’s investigation, a review by the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney and an internal review, the Idaho Falls Police Department expects to share additional information regarding this incident with the public.