An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.
Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash.
Idaho Falls Police officers investigating the collision determined that a white Chevrolet pickup was traveling east and a red Nissan Altima was driving west, both on Sunnyside, a police department news release said. The Nissan crossed the center lane, striking the Chevrolet nearly head-on. The Nissan's driver, a 36-year-old male, later told officers he lost consciousness prior to the collision, the release said.
There also was a woman passenger in the Nissan. Both were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Nissan's driver was in stable condition on transport while the passenger was in critical condition, the release said.
The 85-year-old was alone in the pickup. He also was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
Idaho Falls Police investigators determined that both alcohol and illegal drug use, as well as speed, on the part of the Nissan's driver were factors in the collision, the release said. None of the people involved in the collision were wearing seat belts.
As of Thursday afternoon no arrests had been announced in relation to the crash.
