On Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at approximately 9:26 AM, Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Tendoy Drive in Idaho Falls Idaho for a disturbance.
It was reported by the caller that an adult man had been walking down the street, breaking windows of homes and vehicles, and attacking people. Police arrived to the area and found two victims that needed medical attention. Idaho Falls EMS responded and transported one victim to the hospital, where they are currently seeking medical attention. The second victim refused treatment and transport on scene.
Additional callers told Police Dispatch that the man was now at Winco at 1st and Woodruff, causing a disturbance there. With the assistance of two private citizens, the man was physically detained at Winco.
The man was placed under arrest. An additional person was found that required medical treatment. They sought treatment from a private medical provider.
The male damaged two different police vehicles during his transport for medical clearance prior to incarceration.
Police arrested Dustin D. Williams, a 24 year old Idaho Falls resident for the following charges:
Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (Idaho code 18-907)
Battery (Idaho code 18-903)
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Idaho code 18-905)
Malicious injury to private property (Idaho code 18-7001) Felony
Resisting and Obstructing an officer during the course of an investigation (Idaho code 18-705)
Petit Theft (18-2407(2))
Two counts of injuring jails (Idaho code 18-7018)
Williams is currently being booked into the Bonneville County Jail.