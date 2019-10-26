Three Idaho Falls Police officers fired their weapons into a vehicle from which a man pointed a handgun at the officers, a police department news release said.
The officers had responded on the evening of Oct. 18 to the intersection of East 25th Street and South Emerson Avenue following a report of a suicidal male with a firearm.
“During the course of the call, the male displayed a handgun pointed in the direction of responding officers and discharged the firearm from inside his vehicle,” the release said.
After the officers fired their weapons they “immediately attempted life-saving measures on the male until EMS personnel arrived,” the release said. The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified in the Friday news release as Malachii Crane, 29.
Six Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the Oct. 18 call. The three who discharged their weapons into the vehicle were identified as Sgt. Jed Lewis and officers Corey Sato and Stetson Belnap.
The officers are on paid administrative leave until the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team’s investigation is completed. Multiple law enforcement agencies in the region are participating in the investigation, which is being led by the Idaho State Police, the release said.
Several officers responding to the Oct. 18 incident were wearing and had activated their body cameras. Patrol vehicles equipped with dashboard cameras also were being utilized during the incident, the release said.
At the conclusion of the Critical Incident Team’s investigation, a review by the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney and an internal review, the Idaho Falls Police Department expects to share additional information regarding this incident with the public, the release said.