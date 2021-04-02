Crystal Douglas, the proprietor of East Idaho Cold Cases, said she intends to donate up to $1,000 in matching funds to help identify remains found in the Palisades Reservoir in 2002.
Douglas said she hopes doing so will encourage others to donate to the identification effort.
On Thursday, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office announced it was teaming up with Othram Laboratories in Texas to identify the owner of a set of bones found in 2002 by a man walking his dog.
The lab is aiming to raise $5,000 for the project. The sheriff's office donated $1,000, while other donors have given $180 as of Friday. Douglas said she had an arrangement with the donation website that its staff would alert her about donations made.
"There's a family out there needing closure, and we can all make that happen," Douglas said.
East Idaho Cold Cases has collected and shared information on unsolved crimes and missing person cases in the region, as well as across the state. In 2016 Douglas worked with the Idaho Department of Correction to create a deck of playing cards featuring victims of crimes and missing persons cases that had not been solved.
Those wishing to donate to the testing can go to DNASolves at tinyurl.com/472zbrh4.