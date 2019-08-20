The Idaho Department of Correction will host a resource fair next week for citizens returning from incarceration.
The fair is meant to help recently released inmates get in touch with business owners and support groups to help them build connections.
The fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Idaho State University Bennion Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive.
The Department of Correction has held the fair for the past three years. Attending will be secular and faith-based recovery programs, government and law enforcement officials, nonprofit groups and mental health services. The fair is open to all members of the public.