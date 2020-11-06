The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers who can help care for the animals at the shelter.
An open house scheduled for Saturday will be available for anyone interested in volunteering to learn about how to care for the animals and help ready them for adoption.
"A lot of the work that is done here is done by the volunteers," said Animal Control Officer Danyelle Harker.
The shelter is particularly looking for anyone who can volunteer regularly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. volunteers can pick their own times to work and help as much or as little as they want. Harker said, however, they are hoping for volunteers who can work regularly to support the workers and other volunteers.
The animal shelter has a group of volunteers who affectionately refer to themselves as "owwls," or old women without lives. Harker said they assist the animal control officers by taking photos of animals up for adoption.
The shelter is also only looking for adults, 18 years of age and over.
The open house will allow volunteers to learn about cat and dog behavior and how to handle the animals. Harker said everything from helping to clean the facility to socializing with the animals can help.
"It's a struggle to find volunteers who will come consistently," Harker said, noting that a typical volunteer may only come in occasionally, or leave just as they're starting to learn the ropes. The shelter has also been struggling to find volunteers during the pandemic, when people are focused on social distancing.
The shelter is also looking for volunteers who can foster animals awaiting adoption. As many as 15 dogs and 25 cats can come into the shelter on a busy day, increasing the need to find space for them.
The open house will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, though Harker said volunteers can come in anytime if they're interested in helping.