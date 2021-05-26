An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in June 2020 for twice starting a fire in the same house was sentenced to four years of probation Monday.
Jeremy Baker, 19, was caught when an Idaho Falls Police officer saw smoke from the house. The officer had been patrolling the area due to a suspicious fire that started at the house days earlier. The house was not occupied at the time, and had no electricity or gas.
Baker fled when the officer approached but stopped when ordered to by the officer. He had a propane torch in his backpack, and when firefighters arrived on scene, they informed the officer that the second fire was started in the same place as the first.
As part of the plea agreement, Baker will be required to serve 100 hours of community service. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation.
Baker was also ordered to pay $1,355.50 in fines and fees.