The case against an Idaho Falls man who was charged in September with possession of child porn has been moved to federal court.
When Arnulfo Gonzalez-Torres, 22, was charged in state court, his maximum potential sentence was 10 years in prison. Now that the case is federal, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
According to court records, police found more than 2,600 images and videos of child pornography on Gonzalez-Torres' computer that had been downloaded between May 18 and July 15. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Idaho also filed a forfeiture suit for the computer used to download the child porn.
The images and videos contained disturbing and sexual depictions of underage children of all ages, including infants, according to a probable cause affidavit. Several of the images depicted adults raping the children. Others depicted children being forced into sexual activities with animals or other children.
During an interview, Gonzalez-Torres admitted to downloading the images and videos.