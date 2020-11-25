The Idaho Falls City Council voted Tuesday night to approve up to $30 million in financing for a new police station.
Police operations are currently spread between eight different locations, with the main station being in space the city rents from Bonneville County in the downtown building where the county courts and government offices are housed. City officials have been discussing building a new station for years and got serious about it last year when a citizens' committee recommended it, buying the former Idaho Falls Livestock Auction property on Northgate Mile for a location and hiring architects to design a new station.
"It's my honor to be in this position to help move the law enforcement complex forward," said Councilman Jim Freeman, who supported building a new police station when he was running for office.
The station will be financed with "certificates of participation," a type of financing where the investors are repaid over a period of years and where the property — in this case, the police station — is the collateral in case of default. The city will make payments of $1.6 million to $2 million a year for up to 30 years, with an option to pay off the lease in 22 years. This year's payment is included in the city budget.
The Idaho Supreme Court said certificates of participation are legal in a 2015 case involving the Greater Boise Auditorium District, and while they have been used for a few public construction projects, such as a jail expansion in Ada County and a new City Hall in Chubbuck, they are not the usual way Idaho municipalities pay for new buildings. The Idaho Constitution requires municipalities to hold a public vote and get two-thirds voter approval to take on debt, and large buildings have generally been paid for with bonds passed under this criterion.
However, councilmembers said there would be advantages to acting now and not waiting to hold a public vote. Interest rates are low right now, and construction costs are constantly going up — by 8% to 10% a year said Mayor Rebecca Casper — meaning waiting would cost more. Also, Casper said the city can afford the payments without raising taxes or cutting elsewhere.
"It's a testament to this Council's ability to prioritize," Casper said.
Councilman Jim Francis talked about the need for a new police station, pointing to the current one's unwelcoming nature — the main entrance, which is shared with the courts, is only open during business hours and guarded by court officers and a metal detector — and its inadequate lab and evidence storage space, plus the advantages of the proposed Northgate location, which was picked to be relatively close to the city center and to allow for quick response times.
"These look like the lowest interest rates we may ever see, and if we miss the chance to take it we're not doing the taxpayers a service," Francis said.
Councilman John Radford, who for months has been alone on the Council in arguing publicly in favor of pursuing a bond, cast the only "No" vote. He said he agrees a new police station is needed but that it should be put to voters, reading from the state Constitution and arguing that using certificates of participation could invite a lawsuit.
"If we don't govern with the consent of the governed, we're not doing the job of governing, we're just doing what we want," Radford said.
Radford said committing to the payments would limit the city's ability to address other needs in the future. He pointed to ongoing discussions in the Legislature about potentially controlling property tax increases by limiting cities' ability to raise taxes and spending, calling some of the proposals "terrifying for cities to actually function."
"We are taking a huge financial risk," he said.
Other councilmembers said the city could afford it. Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said she "strongly believe(s) that we have a sustainable plan" and criticized the state's bonding rules.
"A system that allows a third of voters to overrule an overwhelming majority is profoundly flawed," she said.
Casper said "the quality of policing is at risk" if the Council doesn't act.
"This action is the very definition of responsible if we're concerned about the taxpayer," she said. "And our concern for our taxpayer cannot be exceeded by the Legislature's concern for the taxpayer in Idaho Falls."