An Idaho Falls couple was arrested Tuesday after they reportedly attacked an officer responding to a domestic violence call.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers received reports of a disturbance between Peter Harper, 30, and Debra McClain, 32. A no-contact order had been issued between the two before the incident.
Harper was attempting to leave the scene as officers arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit. When officers attempted to stop him, he reportedly put one of the officers into a headlock, then hit the officer in the face.
Another officer pulled Harper away and attempted to restrain him. Harper reportedly continued to struggle and resist as officers attempted to handcuff him.
The affidavit states that as police struggled to restrain Harper, he began screaming that he was unable to breathe. It's unclear from the police report whether his breathing was obstructed during the struggle. The officer wrote that they warned Harper he could be charged with disturbing the peace if he continued to scream. One of the officers warned Harper they would use a stun gun if he continued resisting arrest.
After police handcuffed Harper, they called an ambulance to the scene, noting his complaints about breathing and a cut on his forehead.
As police were taking Harper away McClain reportedly approached them and yelled at officers to leave him alone. She reportedly shoved one of the officers. As the officer attempted to handcuff her, she reportedly broke free and slapped the officer in the face, causing him to bleed from his mouth.
As one of the officers struggled with McClain, Harper reportedly attempted to kick him in the face. The other officer managed to catch Harper's foot before it made contact, according to the affidavit.
Both Harper and McClain continued to resist during the arrest, according to the affidavit, and had to be forced into patrol cars. One of the officers received medical treatment for his injuries after the arrest.
Harper and McClain were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, punishable with up to five years in prison. They were both also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. Harper's bond was set at $20,000 and McClain's at $15,000.
Both defendants have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in Bonneville District Court.