McComas, John M.

McComas

An Idaho Falls man, who was arrested in 2019 for selling marijuana, cocaine and LSD, was sentenced to five years in federal prison Friday.

John Morgan McComas, 25, had a stash of guns when he was arrested, as well as two pounds of marijuana, 23 grams of cocaine and 800 hits of LSD. A news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Idaho said he also had a book titled "How to be a drug dealer."

McComas also had $40,000 in marijuana vape oil and $8,000 in cash.

The April 30, 2019, arrest came two weeks after a traffic stop in which Idaho Falls Police Department officers found even more drugs in McComas’ car, as well as a ledger detailing drug deals. The ledger indicated McComas had $86,579 worth of drugs at the time of the traffic stop.

