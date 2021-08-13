An Idaho Falls man, who was arrested in 2019 for selling marijuana, cocaine and LSD, was sentenced to five years in federal prison Friday.
John Morgan McComas, 25, had a stash of guns when he was arrested, as well as two pounds of marijuana, 23 grams of cocaine and 800 hits of LSD. A news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Idaho said he also had a book titled "How to be a drug dealer."
McComas also had $40,000 in marijuana vape oil and $8,000 in cash.
The April 30, 2019, arrest came two weeks after a traffic stop in which Idaho Falls Police Department officers found even more drugs in McComas’ car, as well as a ledger detailing drug deals. The ledger indicated McComas had $86,579 worth of drugs at the time of the traffic stop.