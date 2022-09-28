An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother's house in violation of a protection order.
Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children's mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend.
The mother told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she tried to call 911 without Barnes knowing. She said that when he realized she was talking to police he took the children, ages 2 and 4, and drove away.
The probable cause affidavit states the mother told police Barnes had been violating the civil protection order by following her when she drove, showing up at her place of work, and appearing at a hotel where she stayed.
The day the children were taken, Barnes reportedly called the mother 41 times and sent her several expletive-ridden text messages.
A security camera reportedly captured Barnes fleeing the mother's home with the children.
Police made several attempts to locate and contact Barnes before receiving a call back around 11 p.m. Barnes reportedly admitted he violated the civil protection order, but said the mother had invited him over to play with the children, a claim the mother said was not true.
An officer told Barnes that if he agreed to meet with police, he would likely be charged with a misdemeanor, but that if he refused the charge would be a felony. Barnes reportedly refused to meet with the officer, saying he knew they would arrest him.
Barnes also reportedly claimed the custody rules for the kids had been changed with a new protection order. The affidavit states the officer checked the court order and that the custody plan still applied.
Barnes was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of custodial interference, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.