Daniel Barnes

Barnes

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother's house in violation of a protection order.

Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children's mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. 

