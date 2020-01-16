The Idaho Department of Insurance revoked the insurance producer license of Julissa Ivette Chaffin, of Idaho Falls, and Betty Bail Bonds Inc., effective Dec. 30, for violations of the Idaho Insurance Code.
On Nov. 19, 2018, Chaffin executed two separate bail bonds totaling $150,000 for a client who was being held in Madison County Jail on criminal charges. Chaffin was a producer and indemnitor with Banker Insurance Company, a bail bond surety, a Department of Insurance news release said. Chaffin had only been granted total underwriting authority of $50,000 by Bankers, and the “stacked” bonds exceeded the contracted amount of $50,000.
On Feb. 27, 2019, Bankers notified the Fifth Judicial District Court of the State of Idaho that it had revoked Chaffin’s authority to transact new business or execute any powers of attorney on its behalf, the release said. Chaffin failed to return to Bankers all executed and unexecuted powers of attorney and failed to remit to Bankers the premium and fees due, which is in violation of Idaho Code, the release said.
“Licensed agents, including bail agents, are required to follow the law,” Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said in the release. “Idaho Insurance Code exists to protect Idaho insurance consumers and violations will not be tolerated.”
Chaffin also was fined an administrative penalty of $1,000, the release said.