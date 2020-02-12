An Idaho Falls woman was sentenced to probation Monday after she pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.
Misty Adams, 45, was an insurance agent until November 2017 when her license was revoked, according to an Idaho Department of Insurance news release. The punishment came after it was discovered she had backdated her son's auto insurance policy so that he could file a claim for a car accident.
Adams was sentenced to five years of probation with an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison. She must serve 28 days in jail and complete 100 hours of community service.