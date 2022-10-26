An Idaho Falls man who escaped custody in July has been charged and is facing an additional five years in prison.
Levi Bautista, 22, has been charged with escape by one charged with or convicted of a felony and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
Bautista disappeared in July along with Tyson Mitchell, 35, and Peter Lewis, 42. The three were out of jail for work release, a program which allows inmates to attend jobs during their incarceration. They reportedly cut their ankle monitors. Deputies believe the three planned to escape together, as their monitors were cut at about the same time and in the same location.
Bautista was missing for two months before he was arrested on Sept. 12 in Ada County. He has now been transferred to Bonneville County to face charges. Mitchell and Lewis were both arrested shortly after the escape.
Court records state Bautista was charged in Ada County with two counts of grand theft and one count of burglary. He pleaded guilty to one of the grand theft charges and was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison.
At the time of his escape, Bautista was facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony malicious injury to property. Both are punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in Bonneville County Court.
