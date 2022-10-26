CS Levi Bautista

Bautista

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who escaped custody in July has been charged and is facing an additional five years in prison. 

Levi Bautista, 22, has been charged with escape by one charged with or convicted of a felony and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. 


