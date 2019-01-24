An Idaho Falls juvenile was arrested Tuesday after his probation officer found several drugs in his home.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, the probation officer found more than 500 doses of LSD in the 17-year-old’s home during a house check, as well as tobacco vaping units, syringes, scales, packaging materials and 128 grams of marijuana. The officer also found individual packages of THC wax and oil.
Sheriff’s office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said it seemed likely the juvenile was selling drugs based on the packaging materials and scales found, as well as the large number of doses.
“That appears to be more than just personal use,” Lovell said.
Deputies arrested the suspect and he was taken to the 3-B Detention Center. The case is still under investigation.
Criminal cases involving juvenile defendants are typically sealed and not open to the public.