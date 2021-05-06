A search warrant was executed in Shamrock Park on Thursday as part of the investigation into the Rigby Middle School shooting.
Law enforcement officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and IFPD Bomb Squad were on scene assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the bomb squad was on scene as a precaution.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that the shooter was a resident of Idaho Falls. Clements said officers left the area around 6 p.m.