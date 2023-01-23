An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after a motel worker said she heard him attacking a woman.
Jacob Hansen, 51, reportedly admitted to holding the victim down. The victim told police he tried to wrap her arms around her neck.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded around 6:15 p.m. The victim told the officer she and Hansen were having an argument when Hansen became violent.
The victim told the officer she was afraid Hansen would kill her, according to the probable cause affidavit. She broke free after managing to headbutt Hansen in the face and kicked him off of her. She then reportedly ran into the bathroom and broke through a window to get away from Hansen.
Hansen corroborated her story, though he claimed he was holding her down by her hands and did not mention wrapping her arms around her neck. The affidavit states he had a bloody nose where he was headbutted by the victim.
The officer also observed multiple injuries on the victim. She reportedly had bruises on her face and neck, as well as scratch marks on her neck.
Hansen was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Hansen and the victim, and his bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 1 in Bonneville County Court.
