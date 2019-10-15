An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly injured a woman while attempting to rape her.
Mark Sterling Banks, 58, admitted to Idaho Falls Police Department officers he assaulted the 34-year-old woman, forced her onto his bed and attempted to have sex with her after she repeatedly said no and attempted to force him off of her.
Both the victim and Banks said the victim was visiting with him in his apartment when he began asking her questions about sex. The victim said Banks eventually stopped the reported attack and entered his bathroom, and that she fled to her apartment. The victim's mother contacted police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Banks first said the victim was "kind of" willing to have sex with him. After the officers told him a person cannot "kind of" consent to sex, he told police she had not consented and that she "wanted to fight."
During the interview with Banks, he had difficulty hearing the officers, according to the probable cause affidavit and was initially vague in his description of events. He admitted to drinking before the alleged attempted rape.
Police observed redness on the victim's hands where Banks reportedly held her down.
Banks was charged with battery with then intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Bonneville County Courthouse