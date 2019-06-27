An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he admitted to beating a woman over who would clean up dog poop.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer Roberto Jaime Hernandez, 21, woke her up and beat her when he found their dog relieved itself in the apartment.
When the officer arrived, the victim was holding a towel to stop her nose from bleeding. She had a swollen eye and a scratch on her forehead.
The victim said Hernandez told her to clean up after the dog. They argued over who should clean it, and Hernandez began hitting her repeatedly. The officer took pictures of the victim's injuries.
When questioned by police Hernandez admitted to hitting the victim and causing her bloody nose.
Hernandez was arrested and charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 10 in Bonneville County Courthouse.