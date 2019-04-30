An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he admitted to groping a teenage girl.
Timothy Allen Brewer, 30, worked for a transportation company taking a special needs student to and from school. According to the probable cause affidavit, Brewer regularly met with another student at the school in summer 2018. The affidavit describes how the two formed a relationship.
The victim told police Brewer signed her yearbook before summer and wrote down his phone number, telling her to call him. The two texted over the summer, and in the fall Brewer would take her away from school to various locations during lunch. Brewer kissed the victim multiple times and touched her sexually. Both Brewer and the victim said they did not have intercourse.
The victim described how Brewer would become violent during these incidents by choking her and pulling her hair. She described one incident where Brewer groped her multiple times, causing pain for the victim. She said Brewer had warned her he sometimes "blacks out" in anger and destroys or damages things. The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy she was afraid Brewer would become violent if she said no to him.
In a letter to a detective, the victim described sexual messages Brewer sent her. Police obtained a copy of the message conversations from TextNow.
Brewer originally denied the allegations when interviewed by the detective. He said he only talked to the victim and was trying to be a mentor.
Brewer admitted to abuse a little bit at a time during the interview. He first admitted to giving the victim a ride in his car, but denied touching her or sending her sexual messages. The detective pulled out a copy of the messages and began reading them.
"The messages were very sexual," the detective wrote in his affidavit. "I told Tim I have 97 plus pages of messages between the two of them."
Brewer told the detective he lets other people use his phone and suggested they sent the messages. He again denied touching the victim.
"I quoted more of the texts to him and I tried to keep reading the embarrassing messages and Tim wanted me to stop," the detective wrote.
Brewer admitted to hugging the victim and kissing her, but denied touching her sexually. Later in the interview he admitted to wanting to have sex with the victim and that he may have accidentally groped the victim.
Brewer was charged with child sexual abuse by having sexual contact with a minor under 16, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000.
A no-contact order was issued between Brewer and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 10 in Bonneville County Courthouse.