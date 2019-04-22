An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he admitted to hiding his phone in a bathroom to record a teenage girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim discovered the phone several times when she visited the home of Dean Alexander Spiringer, 36. Spiringer also admitted to recording an adult woman.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective she would visit Spiringer's family to use his hot tub. She became suspicious in March 2018 when she went to use the bathroom. According to the victim, Spiringer ran in before her with his phone, then exited without it.
On multiple occasions, the victim saw the phone when she would enter the bathroom. Each time the camera would be pointed toward the toilet and shower.
The victim said she would block the camera with household items. On subsequent visits to the bathroom, she would find the phone hidden in new locations.
After one occasion where she moved the phone, Spiringer knocked on the door and asked her to give it to him. He told her a family member had left it the bathroom.
The victim did not report seeing the phone until she was certain it was being used to record her. She took pictures of the phone to document the incidents and became confident it was being misused when she saw it change focus. She recorded the camera changing focus.
The victim told her father in December, who reported it to police, giving officers the photos and video recording. The father showed police text messages from Spiringer apologizing, though the messages do not say what the apology is for.
A member of Spiringer's family confronted him, and he admitted to recording the victim. He also admitted over text messages to recording an adult woman who had been to the house.
A search warrant was granted for Spiringer's phone and other devices, but no pictures of the victims were found.
Spiringer admitted to recording the victim from September 2017 until December. He said he was aware the younger victim knew what he was doing because she covered the phone, but kept trying anyway.
Spiringer was released after his arraignment on April 10 when he posted a $10,000 bond. He was charged with child sexual abuse by making photographic or electronic recordings of a child under 16, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, and video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison.