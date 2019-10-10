An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he admitted to raping a child more than 30 times.
Micah Brewster, 31, told police the rapes happened over a four- or five-year period, according to a probable cause affidavit in a case filed Thursday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim's mother contacted police after her daughter told her of the abuse. The victim underwent a forensic interview during which she described the sexual assaults.
Police went to Brewster's house where he agreed to be interviewed and allowed officers to collect bedding for possible evidence.
According to the affidavit, Brewster originally denied the abuse. During the interview, however, he admitted to raping the child starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. He estimated he had molested her 30 times during that time period, and described the rape with details similar to the victim's statements.
Brewster was arrested and charged with lewd conduct with a minor child, punishable with up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.