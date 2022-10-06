An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times.
Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
The victim was reported missing on June 10, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was located on June 14, and was reportedly wearing clothes she had not owned before her disappearance.
The victim initially did not recall where she had been during the four days she was missing. She said she remembered Chapman giving her the clothes, as well as a cellphone.
Police searched the phone and found a video of the victim performing a sex act on a man whose face was not visible.
During a forensic interview, the victim said she remembered Chapman taking her to multiple locations and giving her drugs and alcohol.
An Idaho Falls Police Department detective interviewed Chapman on June 17 and he reportedly admitted to raping the victim. He reportedly said the sexual assaults occurred between June 9 and June 13, and that he gave the victim methamphetamine.
Chapman reportedly recorded several of the rapes on his own phone. Officers obtained a search warrant for his phone and found several videos of him raping the victim. In one of the videos he is also seen giving the victim meth.
Chapman was charged with three counts of sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child between 16 and 17 years old, each punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, also punishable with up to life in prison, and producing sexually exploitative material of a child, punishable with up to 30 years in prison. A misdemeanor charge was filed for providing shelter to a runaway child.
Chapman's bond was set at $100,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in Bonneville County Court.
