Travis Chapman

Chapman

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. 

Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.

