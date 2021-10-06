Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An Idaho Falls who admitted to running over a pedestrian with his car and trying to hit another was arrested Friday.
Kevin Faulkner Danielewicz, 53, told police a voice in his head told him to hit the victims with his car.
Witnesses told Idaho Falls Police Department officers that Danielewicz was at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and South Fanning Avenue when attempted to hit a pedestrian crossing the road. The witnesses said Danielewicz then backed up and drove toward another man, hitting him and knocking him to the ground.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed multiple scratches on the victim after arriving on scene. The probable cause affidavit states the victim later went to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and learned he had a slight spinal fracture.
Danielewicz was not at the scene when officers arrived. However, he later called the dispatch center and said he hit a person with his car after a voice in his head told him to. A motion was filed Wednesday for a mental evaluation of Danielewicz.
Police located Danielewicz at his home, and he reportedly again admitted to hitting the victim.
Danielewicz was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Danielewicz was previously arrested in 2014 after he hit a man with his car on 17th Street and fled. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and was sentenced to probation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Bonneville County Court.