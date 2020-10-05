An Idaho Falls man charged with child enticement reportedly admitted he had asked for nude photos and videos from someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Robert LaPier, 49, reportedly used an app that allowed him to remain anonymous, making it popular with child sex abusers.
The Idaho Falls Police Department learned from the Rupert Police Department that one of its detectives had posed as an underage girl on the app and been contacted by LaPier, who lives in Idaho Falls.
The conversations started in March, according to the affidavit. During their first conversation the detective sent a message saying he was a 14-year-old girl.
LaPier sent messages asking what she was wearing and if she was "naughty." He then asked her to send him photographs.
LaPier sent and requested photos with the victim. The detective used photos of an adult woman with her consent.
Over time, LaPier's messages became more explicitly sexual, and he asked for pictures and videos of the teen girl performing sexual acts. The affidavit states LaPier sent nude photos of himself over the app. The conversations continued until Sept. 15.
Police were able to identify LaPier through information he shared in the messages. After a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody, LaPier admitted to sending the messages. He claimed the teen girl said she was 18. There were no messages between LaPier and the detective indicating she was an adult, however, according to police.
LaPier also admitted to sending sexual photos of himself to who he thought was the teen girl. He had also sent two videos of himself having sex with an adult woman. LaPier told detectives the woman did not know he was sharing the videos. The woman told police she did not want LaPier to be charged with video voyeurism for sharing the videos.
Detectives examined LaPier's phone and found he had used the app for several other conversations in which he shared sexual photos and video.
LaPier was charged with enticing a child through the internet, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting $50,000 for his bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in Bonneville District Court.