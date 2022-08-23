An Idaho Falls man was arraigned in district court on three counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
Jose Rivera-Troncoso, 43, first came under investigation after the victim reported him for reportedly raping her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received an email from the victim shortly after they contacted Rivera-Troncoso for an interview.
The email contained screenshots of messages between Rivera-Troncoso and a recording of a conversation in which he confronted the victim about contacting the police.
The affidavit includes partial transcripts of the conversation in which Rivera-Troncoso attempts to convince the victim to not speak further with police. He also appears to admit to sexually assaulting the victim.
Rivera-Troncoso reportedly told the victim that he had an interview scheduled with a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective and that if he was arrested, he feared being killed in the jail or prison. He also repeatedly tells the victim that the sexual abuse was “our decision,” to which the victim responded by telling him it was his own decision.
“Now with this every — everybody’s going to know what a pig I am,” Rivera-Troncoso told the victim. “But that’s okay, you know, I mean if this is supposed to be destiny, it is.”
The detective working on the case wrote that it was clear after hearing the recording that Rivera-Troncoso knew why police wanted to speak to him.
A case was filed against Rivera-Troncoso in April, and he was bound over to district court after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in July.
A no-contact order was issued between Rivera-Troncoso and the victim. He was released from jail after posting a $45,000 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and report to pretrial supervision.
A jury trial is scheduled Nov. 21. Each count of lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison.
