An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he admitted to shooting his wife Saturday in the legs during an argument.
Andrew Wilson, 23, was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office filed a deadly weapon enhancement with the charge, increasing the potential sentence to up to 30 years in prison.
The victim, 21, told deputies she was taking a shower around 6:20 a.m. when Wilson entered the bathroom, ripped down the shower curtain and yelled at her. She said she continued to shower after Wilson left.
Wilson returned with a pistol and fired at her. According to the case report, the bullet went through both of her legs. The victim said Wilson asked her "how it felt, because he wanted to know what getting shot felt like."
Wilson then called 911 and reported the shooting as an accident. Deputies handcuffed him as soon as they arrived and found the gun unloaded on his bed. A .22 caliber slug was located near the back of the shower.
The deputies found the victim still in the shower. She told them she was unable to move her legs. Deputies put tourniquets around both her legs. Emergency medical technicians arrived and took the victim to the hospital via ambulance.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said the victim was treated at the hospital and released.
Wilson told deputies he was angry and that he "blacked out" during the argument. He said he then found himself standing over the victim with the gun while she was bleeding.
Wilson's bond was set at $50,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim during his arraignment Monday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 30 in Bonneville County Courthouse.