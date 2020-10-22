An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday, nearly a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest for reportedly raping a child.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the then-12-year-old victim told Idaho Falls Police Department detectives in March 2019 that Adrian Jay Kovalsky, 33, had raped her five times.
The victim said she had gone to a residence where Kovalsky had lived with his cousin. She said she had hung out with "older friends" before without incident and felt she would be fine with Kovalsky.
Kovalsky reportedly told the victim to tell the other residents she was 18 years old. She said he later took her into a room alone and raped her, describing the incident in detail to the forensic interviewer.
The victim said Kovalsky raped her four more times at various locations. Police spoke to Kovalsky's cousin, who said Kovalsky brought the victim to his residence. The cousin believed the victim had returned home, but said he woke up the next morning to find Kovalsky and the victim asleep on the floor. He also reportedly found a used condom in the bathroom.
Police found several messages on the victim's phone that appeared to be from Kovalsky's social media accounts.
"I forgive and forget, but I keep being told you reported me again," one message said, two weeks after the victim first spoke to police. "I don't understand what I did, I'm just trying to get my life together."
The victim said Kovaslky told her not to tell anyone what happened, and that he could go to jail if she did.
A sexual assault examination was performed on the victim.
Police spoke to Kovalsky in April 2019. He denied any sexual activity occurred between him and the victim, and claimed she told him she was 18. He voluntarily gave a sample of his DNA via a cheek swab.
Kovalsky was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison on Nov. 5, 2019. Though a warrant was issued for his arrest, he was not found until Wednesday. His bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Bonneville District Court.