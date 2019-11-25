An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly asked an underage girl to send him nude photos.
The 14-year-old victim's mother reported Seth Cummings, 20, after discovering sexual messages between the two on Snapchat, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detective that she sent Cummings the photos at his request. She said she thought they were in a relationship.
Cummings told the detective he thought the victim was 17 years old. He said she sent him 50 photos, and that most of the photos sent were not solicited by him. He admitted to asking for 10 of the photos.
The detective did a forensic examination of Cummings' phone and found 103 photos of the victim, many of them nude. One of the messages alluded to a video of the victim Cummings had requested.
The photos were taken between February and April. Cummings said they were in a relationship during that time period. Text messages show Cummings asked the victim to send him photos.
Cummings was charged with enticing children over the internet, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. If convicted, he will have to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.