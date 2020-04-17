An Idaho Falls man was arrested April 11 after he reportedly entered a woman's house and choked her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mario Cervantes Lopez, 21, entered the victim's home without her permission. The two argued until Lopez put one hand around her neck and used the other to cover her mouth and nose, according to the victim's statements.
Officers responded to the victim's residence around 6:21 a.m. after she called police. The victim said Lopez had come to the house after he heard she was having friends over. When the situation turned violent, the victim said the two ended up on the floor and that she hit Lopez multiple times in an attempt to escape.
The victim told police she nearly passed out while Lopez was choking her. When he let go, the victim told Lopez she was going to call police. She said he then fled.
The officers responding to the scene said they did not see marks on the victim's neck, but did see marks, scratches and a bruise on her collarbone and chest. The victim said Lopez had physically abused her in the past.
During the interview with the victim, officers reportedly saw Lopez driving by the property. One of the officers followed and stopped him to ask what happened.
Lopez admitted to police that he had choked the victim. He said the victim had wanted to leave the residence and that he attacked her in an attempt to stop and force her into the bedroom. Lopez claimed he wasn't trying to stop the victim from breathing and only meant to prevent her from leaving.
Lopez was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail Monday after posting a $5,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.