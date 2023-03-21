Rojelio Espinoza

Espinoza

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested March 11 after he reportedly admitted to police he choked a woman after an argument.

Rojelio Espinoza, 25, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he and the victim had been fighting when he “lost control of his emotions and grabbed (the victim) by the neck and squeezed with both hands,” according to the probable cause affidavit.


