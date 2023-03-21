An Idaho Falls man was arrested March 11 after he reportedly admitted to police he choked a woman after an argument.
Rojelio Espinoza, 25, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he and the victim had been fighting when he “lost control of his emotions and grabbed (the victim) by the neck and squeezed with both hands,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police responded to the residence after a neighbor called 911 to report the argument. The caller later told police everything was fine and all that happened was a phone was broken.
The victim told police that after an initial argument she tried to wake Espinoza up. She said she shook him multiple times before he grabbed her and threw her against the bed and began choking her. She said she was still able to breathe with difficulty while being choked.
After Espinoza let her go, they continued to argue and went into a living room, where the victim said Espinoza choked her a second time. He then reportedly took her phone, threw it against the ground and stomped on it.
Espinoza only admitted to choking the victim once, in the living room. He told police the victim woke him up by putting her hand around his neck, though he said she did not put pressure on it or stop him from breathing.
The affidavit states the responding officer saw red marks on the victim’s neck. No injuries were seen on Espinoza’s neck.
Espinoza was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail to pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.