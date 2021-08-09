An Idaho Falls man admitted to stabbing a woman after law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the incident.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Nassau Drive at 11 p.m. Saturday. As first responders tended to the victim's injury, bystanders told deputies the man who stabbed her, later identified as 42-year-old Anibel Nain Lazo-Lopez, had fled on foot.
Deputies located and arrested Lazo-Lopez minutes after arriving on scene. A pocket knife was also found on the lawn where the victim was stabbed.
Lazo-Lopez told deputies the incident started with an argument between him and the victim in which he accused her of cheating on him. A fight broke out between Lazo-Lopez and the victim's brother, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lazo-Lopez admitted he stabbed the victim under the armpit during the altercation. The affidavit states paramedics were concerned the knife may have pierced her lung. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. A news release from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell stated the woman's injury was not life-threatening.
Deputies spoke to several witnesses at the scene of the stabbing. According to Lovell's news release, some relatives of both Lazo-Lopez and the victim refused to speak to law enforcement. Lovell said another person attacked Lazo-Lopez after he fled the scene.
Lazo-Lopez was taken to East Idaho Regional Medical Center for clearance before being taken to Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in Bonneville County Court.