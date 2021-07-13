An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday at a hotel after he reportedly demanded sex from a homeless teen girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer who responded to the hotel overheard Mark Anthony Ullrich, 42, talking to the 17-year-old victim about having sex.
Police responded when the victim's brother called 911 to report what was happening. He said they met Ullrich via a Facebook group and that he offered to get them a room because they were homeless.
The brother said Ullrich helped them take their belongings into the hotel room. The brother said he left to smoke a cigarette and that when he returned, Ullrich was getting undressed. The brother called 911.
Police responded and overheard Ullrich talking explicitly to the victim about her performing a sex act.
During questioning, the victim lied about her age and name, saying she was 18. She then admitted she was 17, but said nothing happened with Ullrich.
Ullrich originally told police he was only trying to help the victim. He then said the victim had reached out to him and offered to perform sex acts in exchange for him paying for the hotel room. Ullrich said the victim performed a sex act on him and that he groped her.
Ullrich said the victim told him she was 18 years old. Under Idaho law, sex with a minor more than three years younger than an adult is a crime, even if the adult believes the minor is an adult.
The victim was put into the care of an adult relative.
Ullrich was charged with sexual battery of a minor by lewd or lascivious actions, punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 27 in Bonneville County Court.
The incident remains under investigation by the police department.