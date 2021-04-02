An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he admitted to sexually abusing a teen girl in 2019.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Alan David Moore, 24, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer he had sex with a then-15-year-old girl in September 2019. Moore would have been 21 at the time.
The victim told police the incident happened in Moore's car and said it was consensual, but would not give more details to the officers.
Under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to sex acts with an adult more than three years older than them.
Police also found a text message Moore send to a friend of the victim's admitting there was sex between him and the victim. He claimed in the text message that the victim had raped him.
Moore was charged with rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 14 in Bonneville District Court.