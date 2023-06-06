Michael Neil

An Idaho Falls man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on May 7 after he reportedly accidentally shot himself. 

The shooting led Idaho Falls Police to discover multiple guns in the car, and Michael Neil was charged with multiple felonies. 


