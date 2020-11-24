An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after he admitted to hitting a woman causing her to seek medical help at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer who was working as a security officer at the hospital reported a man, 26-year-old Michael Curt Mortensen and a woman had been at the hospital due to an injury to the woman's hand around 11:20 p.m.
Police had been to Mortensen's residence earlier, at about 9:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported a disturbance between Mortensen and the woman. The neighbor said she heard the woman talking about her hand being broken.
Police heard a woman and a dog inside, but did not receive a response upon knocking. The neighbor said Mortensen had left the area.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they interviewed Mortensen, who initially claimed the victim had been attacked by an unknown man. He claimed he was not present at the time.
Police told Mortensen the disturbance at his apartment had been reported. Mortensen claimed he had left to meet with a friend, and said he was with the friend when the victim was attacked.
Officers called Mortensen's friend, who said he had only been at her residence for five minutes. She said it happened at a time different from the time Mortensen had given police, and different from when the neighbor had reported the incident.
Mortensen then told officers he had hit the victim but said it was in self-defense. He said the victim had punched him, thrown items at him and hit him in the head with a television. He said he then shoved her into a wall and slapped her.
Mortensen said he took the victim to the hospital when she said her hand hurt. Police took photos of injuries observed on him, as well as the victim's injuries.
Details of the police interview with the victim were not available in the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit does state, however, that she told police Mortensen had been the aggressor in the confrontation.
Mortensen was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set t $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Bonneville District Court.