An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl three times.
Tyler Meng, 26, came under investigation after Facebook tipped off the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had exchanged sexual messages with the victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Meng offered the victim a vape device in exchange for the sexual abuse. The victim said she met Meng through a friend in February 2019.
The victim’s friend reportedly told Meng and Ian Brown, another man at the residence, that the victim was 19 years old. The victim told police that she informed them she was 14 years at the time and that Meng knew about her age.
Brown was arrested in October after his parole officer discovered he had exchanged sexual messages with the same victim. Brown has since pleaded guilty to rape and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.
The victim said Meng did not force himself on her. Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult more than three years older. Sex between a minor and an adult is a crime by the adult.
The victim said after the initial sexual assault there was another incident where Meng had a friend drive her to his residence. She said Meng made several attempts to contact her through Facebook, but that she typically ignored him.
Meng admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when interviewed by police on March 17. He said he knew the victim was a minor at the time.
Meng has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 29 in the Bonneville County Courthouse