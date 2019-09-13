An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sept. 7 after he admitted to choking a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Austin Samuel Byron, 21, attacked the victim after the two had been arguing.
Byron reportedly punched the woman in the face. The victim punched him back, and Byron began choking her. The victim told police she blacked out. She said Byron then punched her in the jaw.
The victim fled on foot to a friend’s house with Byron following her. She said they began arguing and Byron punched her a third time. When he realized the victim’s friend was calling police, he fled.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers she believed her jaw was dislocated, but did not agree to be transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The officer observed bruises and marks on her neck and face.
Byron was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bail was set at $30,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.