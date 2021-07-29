An Idaho Falls man is facing two charges of lewd conduct with a minor after he reportedly admitted to the rape in a phone call.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers were listening in a call between the victim and Kenneth Lafarlette, 59. The victim gave police permission to listen to the call beforehand.
During the call, in which the victim confronted Lafarlette for reportedly raping her for several years, he responded by apologizing, telling the victim: "I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."
The victim contacted police in February, saying Lafarlette had raped her over a seven-year period until she was about 13 or 14 years old. The criminal complaint states the rapes occurred from 1996 until 2003.
During the confrontation call, the victim told Lafarlette she had not recovered from the years of sexual abuse. She asked him how he could have sex with a child, and Lafarlette reportedly responded by talking about "the first time" he sexually abused her.
Police made several attempts to contact Lafarlette. He reportedly had not responded to several attempts to serve him a civil protection order. Court records indicate the case was filed July 13 and that he was in custody by Thursday.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Lafarlette and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in Bonneville County Court.