An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times.
Jordyn Christian Taylor Smith, 25, told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective of three incidents at his residence in which he sexually assaulted the underage victim between July 20 and Aug. 4.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman at the residence witnessed two of the incidents. The victim told the woman of a third sexual encounter she had with Smith. Each of the three incidents happened while the victim was staying with Smith over a weekend.
The detective discovered text messages between Smith, the victim and the witness discussing Smith having sex with the victim.
The report does not state whether Smith forced himself on the victim. Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult more than three years older, and any sexual activity is a crime by the adult.
Smith was charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor, each punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order has been issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.