An Idaho Falls man was arrested after it was discovered he was having sex with an underage girl.
The probable cause affidavit states Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the home of Raul Trevino III, 38, after reports of a domestic disturbance on Feb. 20.
During the response, the victim, 17, told police about the “relationship.” During a forensic interview, she said they had been having sex for a year.
Trevino admitted to having sex with the victim. Photos on his phone depicted the victim naked.
The probable cause affidavit does not say if the sex was forced. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult more than three years older than them, and any sexual activity is an offense on the part of the adult.
Trevino was charged with child sexual battery by photographing a minor and rape, both punishable with up to life in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 16 in Bonneville District Court.