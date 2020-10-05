An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching a child multiple times over a five-year period.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Juan Melchor Hernandez, 55, told Idaho Falls Police Department officers he had touched the victim more than 20 times while babysitting her.
The victim said during a forensic interview Hernandez started sexually abusing her when she was 5 years old. She said this happened in the presence of other children, though she did not see him touch the other children. She said he had also touched her while she bathed.
The victim said the sexual abuse happened regularly until she and Hernandez were in a car accident together. She said he was upset with himself after the crash, and told her that he had been a "bad person." The victim said Hernandez would occasionally touch her inappropriately after the crash, but that it was less frequent.
Hernandez agreed to meet with a police detective. He said he had babysat the victim several times over the years. When told about the accusations, Hernandez told police "I told (the victim) I would never touch her again."
Hernandez admitted to the sexual abuse, according to the affidavit, but said he had never raped the victim. He said he had not sexually assaulted the other children he babysat. When asked if he had ever inappropriately touched another child, Hernandez said he had touched two girls while they were sleeping 20 years ago. He expressed guilt for his actions.
Hernandez was charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16, punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bonneville District Court.