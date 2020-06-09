An Idaho Falls man who reportedly pointed a gun at a group of teenagers has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Jason Charles Wilcoxson, 42, threatened pointed a gun at the victims' car because he believed a man whom he had paid $450 to for meth was among them. Wilcoxson said he hadn't received the drugs, and had Bobbi Jo Robertson, 27, text threats to the drug dealer from the passenger seat while he chased the victims.
Deputies received word of the chase shortly before the victims and Wilcoxson pulled into the Ammon Field Office. Wilcoxson then backed out of the parking lot and fled, but surrendered when a deputy pursued him.
The victims told deputies Wilcoxson had pulled up next to them during the chase and showed a pistol. Several of the victims said they were crouching in the car, believing Wilcoxson intended to shoot them.
Wilcoxson denied having a gun with him or displaying one to the victims. Deputies found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun on Lincoln Road, which Wilcoxson had driven on after fleeing the Ammon Field Office. A 9mm bullet was found in Wilcoxson's car. He admitted to showing the gun to the victims after deputies located it. Several pills and items of drug paraphernalia were also found in the car. Robertson was found to be carrying a syringe holding meth after she was taken to jail.
Wilcoxson was charged with aggravated assault and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both punishable with up to five years in prison. He has also been charged with two misdemeanors: fleeing or attempting to elude police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robertson was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilcoxson's bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.